U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. David Ordway, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron senior enlisted leader, operates an excavator during the demolition of the Emergency Operations Center at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 2, 2022. The 325th CES has a spread of military civil service and contractor personnel performing operations, maintenance, repairs and construction during the reconstruction of the “Installation of the Future.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 17:37
|Photo ID:
|7083690
|VIRIN:
|220228-F-DB615-1030
|Resolution:
|5652x3669
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Surviving Hurricane Michael in building 909 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Surviving Hurricane Michael in building 909
