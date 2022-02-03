Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surviving Hurricane Michael in building 909 [Image 4 of 6]

    Surviving Hurricane Michael in building 909

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An excavator is used during the demolition of the Emergency Operations Center at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 2, 2022. Tyndall is in the process of rebuilding after the mass destruction Hurricane Michael left in 2018. The EOC, building 909, was one of the installation's oldest buildings and was used as a shelter-in-place location for those tasked with staying behind during the Category 5 hurricane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

