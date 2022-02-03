Maurice Spikes, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight chief, poses for a photo during the demolition of the Emergency Operation Center at Tyndall Air Force Base, March 2, 2022. The EOC was designated as the shelter-in-place location where Spikes and 55 other members of a Ride-Out Element sat through the first Category 5 hurricane to make landfall in the contiguous United States since 1992. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 17:37 Photo ID: 7083694 VIRIN: 220228-F-DB615-1098 Resolution: 3705x5719 Size: 1.72 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Surviving Hurricane Michael in building 909 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.