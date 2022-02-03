Surviving Hurricane Michael in building 909

Maurice Spikes, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight chief, poses for a photo during the demolition of the Emergency Operation Center at Tyndall Air Force Base, March 2, 2022. The EOC was designated as the shelter-in-place location where Spikes and 55 other members of a Ride-Out Element sat through the first Category 5 hurricane to make landfall in the contiguous United States since 1992. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
