An excavator is used to begin the demolition of the Emergency Operations Center at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 2, 2022. Excavators are heavy construction equipment often utilized in the demolition of buildings, digging or moving large amounts of dirt and clearing piles of rubble. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 17:37 Photo ID: 7083691 VIRIN: 220228-F-DB615-1094 Resolution: 5970x3972 Size: 2.52 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Surviving Hurricane Michael in building 909 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.