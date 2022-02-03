An excavator is used to begin the demolition of the Emergency Operations Center at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 2, 2022. Excavators are heavy construction equipment often utilized in the demolition of buildings, digging or moving large amounts of dirt and clearing piles of rubble. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
Surviving Hurricane Michael in building 909
