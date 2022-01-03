220302-N-HG846-1010 AEGEAN SEA (March 2, 2022) – Lt. Charles Ambat, from Riverside, Calif., communicates over the 1-MC, during an engineering training drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 2, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

