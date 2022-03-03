220303-N-HG846-1032 AEGEAN SEA (March 3, 2022) – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Zackary Ebershoff, left, from Lafayette, Ind., and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Isaiah Howard, center, from Houston, Texas, man a hose under the supervision of Chief Damage Controlman Frederick Jackson, right, from Shreveport, La., during a firefighting drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 3, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

