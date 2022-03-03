220303-N-HG846-1002 AEGEAN SEA (March 3, 2022) – Sailors connect a y-gate to a fire hose station, during a firefighting drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 3, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 08:02 Photo ID: 7082581 VIRIN: 220303-N-HG846-1002 Resolution: 2472x1648 Size: 516.91 KB Location: AEGEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors connect a y-gate to a fire hose station, during a firefighting drill [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.