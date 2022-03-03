Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors connect a y-gate to a fire hose station, during a firefighting drill [Image 8 of 11]

    AEGEAN SEA

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    220303-N-HG846-1002 AEGEAN SEA (March 3, 2022) – Sailors connect a y-gate to a fire hose station, during a firefighting drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 3, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 08:02
    Location: AEGEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors connect a y-gate to a fire hose station, during a firefighting drill [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Apprentice Hadyn Randall, left, from Commercial Point, Ohio, participates in the sentry Oleoresin Capsaicin (OC) practical course
    Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Joseph Brown, right, from Providence, R.I., participates in the sentry Oleoresin Capsaicin (OC) practical course
    Lt. Charles Ambat, from Riverside, Calif., communicates over the 1-MC
    Chief Electrician’s Mate Jay Bosch, left, from Rochester, N.Y., Electricians Mate 1st Class Winston Trinidad, center, from Manila, Philippines, and Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Hong Liang, from Cary, N.C., review casualty alarms.
    Chaplain Lt. Jim Pulizzi, from Chesapeake, Va., hosts an Ash Wednesday service
    Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.
    Machinist Mate 3rd Class Andre Haldane, from Philadelphia, Pa., tightens a valve in an engineering space
    Sailors connect a y-gate to a fire hose station, during a firefighting drill
    Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.
    Machinist Mate 3rd Class Andrew Harney, from Bend, Ore., stands as the nozzleman of a hose team during a firefighting drill
    Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Gage Burton, from Kyle, Texas, patches a pipe during a firefighting drill

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)
    DDG 57
    MIT

