220303-N-HG846-1002 AEGEAN SEA (March 3, 2022) – Sailors connect a y-gate to a fire hose station, during a firefighting drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 3, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 08:02
|Photo ID:
|7082581
|VIRIN:
|220303-N-HG846-1002
|Resolution:
|2472x1648
|Size:
|516.91 KB
|Location:
|AEGEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors connect a y-gate to a fire hose station, during a firefighting drill [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
