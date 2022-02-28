220228-N-HG846-1353 IONIAN SEA (Feb. 28, 2022) – Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Joseph Brown, right, from Providence, R.I., participates in the sentry Oleoresin Capsaicin (OC) practical course aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Feb. 28, 2022. Mitscher is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 08:02 Photo ID: 7082575 VIRIN: 220228-N-HG846-1353 Resolution: 2784x1856 Size: 490.7 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Joseph Brown, right, from Providence, R.I., participates in the sentry Oleoresin Capsaicin (OC) practical course [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.