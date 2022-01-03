220302-N-HG846-1014 AEGEAN SEA (March 2, 2022) – Chief Electrician’s Mate Jay Bosch, left, from Rochester, N.Y., Electricians Mate 1st Class Winston Trinidad, center, from Manila, Philippines, and Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Hong Liang, from Cary, N.C., review casualty alarms during an engineering training drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 2, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

