220228-N-HG846-1173 IONIAN SEA (Feb. 28, 2022) – Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Apprentice Hadyn Randall, left, from Commercial Point, Ohio, participates in the sentry Oleoresin Capsaicin (OC) practical course aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Feb. 28, 2022. Mitscher is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

