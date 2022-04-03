Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KFOR’s Regional Command – East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony [Image 11 of 12]

    KFOR’s Regional Command – East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – Col. Brey Hopkins, commander, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Vermont National Guard, and outgoing Kosovo Force Regional Command- East commander, addresses the audience during the KFOR RC-East transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Bondtseel, Kosovo, March 4, 2022. The 86th IBCT relinquished responsibility of KFOR RC-East to the 116th IBCT, Virginia National Guard, during the transfer of authority ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 04:06
    Photo ID: 7082399
    VIRIN: 220304-Z-AI686-0255
    Resolution: 3701x2644
    Size: 813.21 KB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR’s Regional Command – East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Marla Ogden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KFOR’s Regional Command – East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony
    KFOR’s Regional Command – East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony
    KFOR’s Regional Command – East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony
    KFOR’s Regional Command – East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony
    KFOR’s Regional Command – East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony
    KFOR’s Regional Command – East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony
    KFOR’s Regional Command – East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony
    KFOR’s Regional Command – East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony
    KFOR’s Regional Command – East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony
    KFOR’s Regional Command – East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony
    KFOR’s Regional Command – East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony
    KFOR’s Regional Command – East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    KFOR&rsquo;s Regional Command &ndash; East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    Transfer of Authority
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT