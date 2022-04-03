Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR’s Regional Command – East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony [Image 2 of 12]

    KFOR’s Regional Command – East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Soldiers from the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Vermont National Guard and 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Virginia National Guard, prepare to exchange their state flags during the Kosovo Force Regional Command- East transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March 4, 2022. The transfer of authority ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility of the mission from one unit to another. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 04:07
    Photo ID: 7082390
    VIRIN: 220304-Z-AI686-0234
    Resolution: 5955x3970
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    Transfer of Authority
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

