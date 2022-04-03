KFOR’s Regional Command – East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Soldiers from the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Vermont National Guard and 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Virginia National Guard, prepare to exchange their state flags during the Kosovo Force Regional Command- East transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March 4, 2022. The transfer of authority ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility of the mission from one unit to another. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

