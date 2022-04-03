KFOR’s Regional Command – East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – Four UH-60 Black Hawks fly overhead as Soldiers with the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Vermont National Guard, salute during the Kosovo Force Regional Command- East transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March 4, 2022. The 86th IBCT relinquished responsibility of KFOR RC-East to the 116th IBCT, Virginia National Guard, during the transfer of authority ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

