    KFOR's Regional Command – East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony

    KFOR’s Regional Command – East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Combat Team, Vermont National Guard and outgoing Kosovo Force Regional Command- East commander, cases the 86th IBCT flag, or colors, during the KFOR RC- East transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March 4, 2022. The 86th IBCT relinquished responsibility of KFOR RC-East to the 116th IBCT, Virginia National Guard, during the transfer of authority ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 04:06
    CAMP BONDSTEEL 
    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    Transfer of Authority
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

