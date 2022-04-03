CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – Col. Christopher Samulski, commander, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Virginia National Guard, and incoming Kosovo Force Regional Command- East commander, receives the NATO flag from Maj. Gen. Ferenc Kajári, commander of KFOR, during the KFOR RC- East transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March 4, 2022. The 86th IBCT, Vermont National Guard relinquished responsibility of KFOR RC-East to the 116th IBCT during the Transfer of Authority ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 04:06 Photo ID: 7082396 VIRIN: 220304-Z-AI686-0249 Resolution: 5801x3867 Size: 1.4 MB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR’s Regional Command – East welcomes new leadership during Transfer of Authority ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Marla Ogden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.