Best Warrior 2022

Staff Sgt. Michael Bougher, of the 38th Sustainment Brigade, completed the rope climb at Camp Atterbury's conditioning course and was ultimately named first place winner for the non-commisioned officers. This year's Best Warrior competition consisted of 13 non-commissioned officers and 12 junior enlisted soldiers competing in 13 events to evaluate their overall competency on warrior battle drills, confidence course, marksmanship, physical fitness, academic proficiency and military bearing.

