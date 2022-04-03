Spc. Alexis Cummins, of the 384th Military Police Company, qualified with the new M17 pistol at Camp Atterbury. This year's Best Warrior competition consisted of 13 non-commissioned officers and 12 junior enlisted soldiers competing in 13 events to evaluate their overall competency on warrior battle drills, confidence course, marksmanship, physical fitness, academic proficiency and military bearing.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 20:07
|Photo ID:
|7080743
|VIRIN:
|220304-Z-XJ616-1014
|Resolution:
|7017x5263
|Size:
|19.76 MB
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Warrior 2022 [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Joshua Syberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
