Best Warrior 2022

Indiana National Guardsmen from across the state gathered to compete in this years Best Warrior competition. This year's competition consisted of 13 non-commissioned officers and 12 junior enlisted soldiers competing in 13 events to evaluate their overall competency on warrior battle drills, confidence course, marksmanship, physical fitness, academic proficiency and military bearing.
|03.05.2022
|03.06.2022 20:07
|7080755
|220306-Z-XJ616-1011
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, IN, US
