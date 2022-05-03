Best Warrior 2022

Indiana National Guardsmen from across the state gathered to compete in this years Best Warrior competition. This year's competition consisted of 13 non-commissioned officers and 12 junior enlisted soldiers competing in 13 events to evaluate their overall competency on warrior battle drills, confidence course, marksmanship, physical fitness, academic proficiency and military bearing.

Date Taken: 03.05.2022