    Best Warrior 2022 [Image 11 of 19]

    Best Warrior 2022

    EDINBURGH, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Syberg 

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Michael Bougher, of the 38th Sustainment Brigade, balanced his way through Camp Atterbury's conditioning course and was ultimately named first place winner for the non-commisioned officers. This year's Best Warrior competition consisted of 13 non-commissioned officers and 12 junior enlisted soldiers competing in 13 events to evaluate their overall competency on warrior battle drills, confidence course, marksmanship, physical fitness, academic proficiency and military bearing.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022
    Location: EDINBURGH, IN, US 
