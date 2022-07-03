Indiana National Guard soldiers compete to be best in state



By Staff Sgt. Tackora Farrington,

Indiana National Guard Public Affairs



EDINBURGH, Ind. – After a weekend of grueling events, two Indiana Army Guardsmen achieved the title of 'Best Warrior' at this year’s competition held at Camp Atterbury from March 5 to 7, 2022.



Indiana Guardsman brought their A game to determine best noncommissioned officer and best soldier. This year's competition consisted of 13 noncommissioned officers and 12 junior enlisted soldiers competing in 13 events to evaluate their overall competency ranging from uniform inspections, supplies and ammunition issue to medical attention.



Staff Sgt. Michael Bougher, of the 38th Sustainment Brigade, and Spc. Kyle Lawson, of Company C, 2nd Battalion,-134th Airborne Regiment, took first place in their respective categories.



The soldiers’ efforts did not go unnoticed by State Command Sgt. Maj. Dale Shetler, and other sergeants major from across the state.



“I’m extremely proud of the soldiers that competed this weekend,” Shetler said. “Readiness is a top priority and competitions like this are exactly how we demonstrate the premier ability we have within our state”



“My favorite part of the weekend was being surrounded by great competition in an environment that allowed me to put my craft to the test in an elevated training situation,” said Lawson, from Decatur. “Training like this can be difficult to find, winning or losing, we each return to our units with valuable knowledge and as a better leader.”



The competition challenged each competitor with events like the Army Physical Fitness Test; an M4 weapons qualification range; a mystery weapons event; a 12- mile ruck march; land navigation; Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills testing and an obstacle course. Day three included a military board followed by the awards banquet with the Indiana National Guard command team.



“My favorite part of the competition was definitely the emplacement and detonation of the M18A1 claymore,” said Bougher, from Fort Wayne. “The hardest part of the competition was completing the 12 Mile Ruck March at the end of a very long day that was full of other physically demanding events.”



The soldiers who participated will return to their units and be able to share some of the experiences and new skills they learned.



“It was grueling, leaving us physically drained with little sleep,” said Larson. “The camaraderie during the event and my sponsor is what kept me focused, my peers were awesome, encouraged me through every event.”



The two will go on to represent Indiana in the regional 'Best Warrior' competition to be held in Minnesota later this year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 14:49 Story ID: 415949 Location: IN, US Web Views: 31 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indiana National Guard soldiers compete to be best in state, by SGT Tackora Farrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.