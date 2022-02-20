IONIAN SEA (Feb. 20, 2022) A sailor monitors flight operations aboard French Navy FS Auvergne (D654) Feb. 20 during NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 (DYMA22) in the Ionian Sea during NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 with Standing NATO Maritime Group 2. DYMA22 is a NATO Maritime Command (MARCOM) exercise designed to sharpen the anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare skills of the participating units. NATO photo by Warrant Officer Stephane Dzioba.

