IONIAN SEA (Feb. 20, 2022) French Navy FS Auvergne conducts training on board before joining NATO's Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 (DYMA22). DYMA22 is a NATO Maritime Command (MARCOM) exercise designed to sharpen the anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare skills of the participating units. NATO photo by Warrant Officer Stephane Dzioba.
Aprèa avoir quitté la base nvale de Toulon le 19/02/2022, la FREMM Auvergne pratique 2 jours d'entraînement avant d'intégrer le groupe OTAN SNMG2 au sein de l'exercice ASW Dynamic Manta 2022.
Veilleurs en passserelle.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2022 07:42
|Photo ID:
|7079278
|VIRIN:
|220220-O-ZZ999-1056
|Resolution:
|2667x4000
|Size:
|934.31 KB
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by OR-8 STEPHANE DZIOBA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NATO’s Advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 concludes in Italy
LEAVE A COMMENT