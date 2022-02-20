Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 [Image 2 of 5]

    NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022

    IONIAN SEA

    02.20.2022

    Photo by OR-8 STEPHANE DZIOBA 

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    IONIAN SEA (Feb. 20, 2022) French Navy FS Auvergne conducts training on board before joining NATO's Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 (DYMA22). DYMA22 is a NATO Maritime Command (MARCOM) exercise designed to sharpen the anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare skills of the participating units. NATO photo by Warrant Officer Stephane Dzioba.

    Aprèa avoir quitté la base nvale de Toulon le 19/02/2022, la FREMM Auvergne pratique 2 jours d'entraînement avant d'intégrer le groupe OTAN SNMG2 au sein de l'exercice ASW Dynamic Manta 2022.

    Veilleurs en passserelle.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 07:42
    Photo ID: 7079278
    VIRIN: 220220-O-ZZ999-1056
    Resolution: 2667x4000
    Size: 934.31 KB
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by OR-8 STEPHANE DZIOBA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO&rsquo;s Advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 concludes in Italy

    NATO
    Allied Maritime Command
    Dynamic Manta 2022
    FS Auvergne

