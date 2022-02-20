IONIAN SEA (Feb. 20, 2022) Helicopter operations on board French Navy FS Auvergne (D654) in support of NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 (DYMA22). DYMA22 is a NATO Maritime Command (MARCOM) exercise designed to sharpen the anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare skills of the participating units. NATO photo by Warrant Officer Stephane Dzioba.



Aprèa avoir quitté la base nvale de Toulon le 19/02/2022, la FREMM Auvergne pratique 2 jours d'entraînement avant d'intégrer le groupe OTAN SNMG2 au sein de l'exercice ASW Dynamic Manta 2022.

