Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 [Image 5 of 5]

    NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022

    IONIAN SEA

    02.20.2022

    Photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker 

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    IONIAN SEA (Feb. 21, 2022) Sailors conduct training aboard French Navy FS Auvergne (D654) during Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 (DYMA22) in the Ionian Sea Feb. 21 as part of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2. DYMA22 is a NATO Maritime Command (MARCOM) exercise designed to sharpen the anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare skills of the participating units. NATO photo by Warrant Officer Stephane Dzioba.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 07:42
    Photo ID: 7079281
    VIRIN: 220220-O-ZZ999-1019
    Resolution: 4000x2667
    Size: 986.81 KB
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by LT Michelle Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022
    NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022
    NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022
    NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022
    NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NATO&rsquo;s Advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 concludes in Italy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    French Navy
    Allied Maritime Command
    Dynamic Manta 2022
    DYMA 22
    FS Auvergne (D654)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT