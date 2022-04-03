NATO’s Advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 concludes in Italy

Photo By OR-8 STEPHANE DZIOBA | IONIAN SEA (Feb. 21, 2022) Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 ships and submarines sail in...... read more read more Photo By OR-8 STEPHANE DZIOBA | IONIAN SEA (Feb. 21, 2022) Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 ships and submarines sail in formation in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Sicily Feb. 21 during NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 (DYMA22). DYMA22 is a NATO Maritime Command (MARCOM) exercise designed to sharpen the anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare skills of the participating units. NATO photo by Warrant Officer Stephane Dzioba. Le 21 février, la force Dynamic Manta est réuni aux abords des côtes siciliennes pour participer à un PHOTEX de formation. see less | View Image Page

NATO exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 (DYMA22) ended on March 4 in Catania after 12 days of anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and anti-surface warfare (ASUW) training.



Ships, submarines, as well as aircraft and personnel from nine allied nations converged in the Central Mediterranean Sea for this exercise.



Submarines from France, Greece, and Italy joined surface ships from Canada, France, Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the U.K., and the U.S. for the exercise. Maritime patrol aircraft from Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the U.K. and the U.S. also supported the simulated, multi-threat environment during the exercise.



"The skill, determination, and outstanding execution by this multinational force made Dynamic Manta a valuable training event for all involved and Italy, as host nation, provided exceptional support in addition to participating forces,” Commander, Submarines NATO Rear Admiral Stephen Mack said. “The ability to quickly and effectively combine ships, submarines, and air assets from nine nations clearly demonstrated the Alliance’s unity and readiness as the maritime component of the NATO Response Force.”



Commander of Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) Rear Admiral Mauro Panebianco led the exercise at sea from flagship Italian Navy ITS Carlo Margottini (F592).



"Ships demonstrated that NATO maritime forces keep on training and maintain high readiness in the Mediterranean,” Panebianco said. “These exercises testify NATO cohesion and assure Allies of the maritime commitment to collective defence.”



Each surface ship conducted a variety of submarine warfare operations during the exercise. The submarines took turns hunting and being hunted, closely coordinating their efforts with the air and surface participants. Sixteen dedicated ASW serial exercises transitioned from basic- to advanced-level scenarios in a challenging undersea environment.



An in-stride debriefing in support of training team (IDT) led by MARCOM’s Operations Directorate analyzed the ASW events. Personnel from seven nations augmented the IDT in addition to remote augmentation from personnel from five nations from their national headquarters. NATO’s Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation (CMRE) supported the IDT with in-depth analysis of selected events. The IDT provided timely feedback to all participants, which facilitated accelerated lessons learned enabling immediate improvement and refinement of tactics and procedures while underway.



Dynamic Manta is one of the two major ASW exercises led every year by NATO Maritime Command (MARCOM). SNMG2, as a core part of NATO Response Force, regularly participates in such advanced training ensuring the high readiness of the maritime component of the NRF.



SNMG2 has resumed its program of operations in the Mediterranean Sea.



Story by Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and Allied Maritime Command Public Affairs.