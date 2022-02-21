Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 [Image 1 of 5]

    NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022

    IONIAN SEA

    02.21.2022

    Photo by OR-8 STEPHANE DZIOBA 

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    IONIAN SEA (Feb. 21, 2022) Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 ships and submarines sail in formation in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Sicily Feb. 21 during NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 (DYMA22). DYMA22 is a NATO Maritime Command (MARCOM) exercise designed to sharpen the anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare skills of the participating units. NATO photo by Warrant Officer Stephane Dzioba.

    Le 21 février, la force Dynamic Manta est réuni aux abords des côtes siciliennes pour participer à un PHOTEX de formation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 07:42
    Photo ID: 7079277
    VIRIN: 220221-O-ZZ999-1136
    Resolution: 4000x2329
    Size: 640.95 KB
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by OR-8 STEPHANE DZIOBA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022
    NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022
    NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022
    NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022
    NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NATO&rsquo;s Advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 concludes in Italy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aerial
    Allied Maritime Command
    Dynamic Manta 2022
    DYMA 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT