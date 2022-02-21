IONIAN SEA (Feb. 21, 2022) Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 ships and submarines sail in formation in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Sicily Feb. 21 during NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 (DYMA22). DYMA22 is a NATO Maritime Command (MARCOM) exercise designed to sharpen the anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare skills of the participating units. NATO photo by Warrant Officer Stephane Dzioba.



Le 21 février, la force Dynamic Manta est réuni aux abords des côtes siciliennes pour participer à un PHOTEX de formation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.05.2022 07:42 Photo ID: 7079277 VIRIN: 220221-O-ZZ999-1136 Resolution: 4000x2329 Size: 640.95 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO Exercise Dynamic Manta 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by OR-8 STEPHANE DZIOBA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.