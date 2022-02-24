Army engineers promote STEM education, careers during Engineers Week in Alaska

A student reacts with relief as his bridge constructed with toothpicks and marshmallows successfully holds the weight of a toy car during a learning session with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District on Feb. 23 at Pacific Northern Academy in Anchorage. USACE representatives visited four schools and interacted with more than 100 students during National Engineers Week to encourage young people to consider a future education and career in STEM. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

