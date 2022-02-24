Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers promote STEM education, careers during Engineers Week in Alaska

    Army engineers promote STEM education, careers during Engineers Week in Alaska

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    A student reacts with relief as his bridge constructed with toothpicks and marshmallows successfully holds the weight of a toy car during a learning session with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District on Feb. 23 at Pacific Northern Academy in Anchorage. USACE representatives visited four schools and interacted with more than 100 students during National Engineers Week to encourage young people to consider a future education and career in STEM. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    This work, Army engineers promote STEM education, careers during Engineers Week in Alaska [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

