    Army engineers promote STEM education, careers during Engineers Week in Alaska

    Army engineers promote STEM education, careers during Engineers Week in Alaska

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    A student stacks toy cars on his bridge to test its strength during a hands-on learning experience with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District on Feb. 23 at Pacific Northern Academy in Anchorage. From the dozens of bridges constructed by students at four schools during National Engineers Week, this design held the most weight. (U.S. Army photo by Lisa Geist)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 16:00
    Army Corps of Engineers

    Alaska
    USACE
    bridges
    STEM
    outreach

