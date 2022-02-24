Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers promote STEM education, careers during Engineers Week in Alaska [Image 4 of 6]

    Army engineers promote STEM education, careers during Engineers Week in Alaska

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Lisa Geist, chief of the Environmental Engineering Section at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District, explains the concepts of tension and compression using a pool noodle during a National Engineers Week event on Feb. 23 at Pacific Northern Academy in Anchorage. The district representatives provided students with a hands-on learning experience that involved constructing a bridge from toothpicks and marshmallows to inspire the next generation of engineers. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    This work, Army engineers promote STEM education, careers during Engineers Week in Alaska [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    USACE
    bridges
    STEM
    outreach

