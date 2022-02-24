Lisa Geist, chief of the Environmental Engineering Section at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District, explains the concepts of tension and compression using a pool noodle during a National Engineers Week event on Feb. 23 at Pacific Northern Academy in Anchorage. The district representatives provided students with a hands-on learning experience that involved constructing a bridge from toothpicks and marshmallows to inspire the next generation of engineers. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 16:00 Photo ID: 7078476 VIRIN: 220224-A-QR280-1006 Resolution: 2205x1471 Size: 608.99 KB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army engineers promote STEM education, careers during Engineers Week in Alaska [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.