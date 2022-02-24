Army engineers promote STEM education, careers during Engineers Week in Alaska

Bridges completed by students at Dimond High School during outreach efforts by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District on Feb. 24 in Anchorage. Part of National Engineers Week events by the district, students learned about structural elements of bridges and future career opportunities in STEM. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

