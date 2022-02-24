Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers promote STEM education, careers during Engineers Week in Alaska [Image 2 of 6]

    Army engineers promote STEM education, careers during Engineers Week in Alaska

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Bridges completed by students at Dimond High School during outreach efforts by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District on Feb. 24 in Anchorage. Part of National Engineers Week events by the district, students learned about structural elements of bridges and future career opportunities in STEM. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

