Bridges completed by students at Dimond High School during outreach efforts by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District on Feb. 24 in Anchorage. Part of National Engineers Week events by the district, students learned about structural elements of bridges and future career opportunities in STEM. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 16:00
|Photo ID:
|7078473
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-QR280-2012
|Resolution:
|3008x2008
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers promote STEM education, careers during Engineers Week in Alaska [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army engineers promote STEM education, careers during Engineers Week in Alaska
LEAVE A COMMENT