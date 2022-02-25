A student tests the load-bearing strength of his bridge by adding a second toy car during a National Engineers Week event with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District on Feb. 25 at Lake Hood Elementary School in Anchorage. District representatives used marshmallows and toothpicks to demonstrate the importance of triangles in structural design during hands-on learning sessions with students ranging from fourth to ninth grade. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 16:00
|Photo ID:
|7078501
|VIRIN:
|220225-A-QR280-1018
|Resolution:
|3008x2008
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers promote STEM education, careers during Engineers Week in Alaska [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army engineers promote STEM education, careers during Engineers Week in Alaska
