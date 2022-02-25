Army engineers promote STEM education, careers during Engineers Week in Alaska

A student tests the load-bearing strength of his bridge by adding a second toy car during a National Engineers Week event with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District on Feb. 25 at Lake Hood Elementary School in Anchorage. District representatives used marshmallows and toothpicks to demonstrate the importance of triangles in structural design during hands-on learning sessions with students ranging from fourth to ninth grade. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

