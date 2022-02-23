Nathan Epps, acting deputy chief for the Engineering, Construction and Operations Division, stresses the importance of triangles while testing the load capacity of a student’s bridge design with a toy car on Feb. 22 at Clark Middle School in Anchorage. A team from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District spoke with an applied technology class at the school during National Engineers Week to encourage students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 16:00 Photo ID: 7078471 VIRIN: 220223-A-QR280-1009 Resolution: 2438x1628 Size: 644.94 KB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army engineers promote STEM education, careers during Engineers Week in Alaska [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.