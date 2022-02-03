A copy of the Airman’s Handbook from 1954 is showcased in a display cabinet in the Airman Leadership School auditorium March 2, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. ALS is the first level of Professional Military Education that enlisted Airmen experience, teaching them entry-level leadership skills to prepare Airmen for positions of greater responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen David D. McLoney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 11:23 Photo ID: 7077841 VIRIN: 220302-F-GI539-1013 Resolution: 4846x3225 Size: 3.39 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill Airman Leadership School nominated as AMC Airman Leadership School of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by SrA David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.