    MacDill Airman Leadership School nominated as AMC Airman Leadership School of the Year [Image 3 of 5]

    MacDill Airman Leadership School nominated as AMC Airman Leadership School of the Year

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman David McLoney 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A Chief Master Sgt. Aubert E. Dozier Airman Leadership School (ALS) plaque is shown on the podium at the ALS auditorium at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 2, 2022. The MacDill ALS team was recently nominated as Air Mobility Command’s ALS of the Year and will compete against all other ALSs across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David D. McLoney)

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    AMC
    Joanne Bass
    AMC Airman Leadership School of the Year
    AMC ALS of the Year
    MacDill ALS

