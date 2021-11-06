Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Joanne Bass, middle, poses for a photo with U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Samantha Dougherty, MacDill Airman Leadership School (ALS) commandant, left, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shawna Wise, an instructor at the MacDill ALS, right, while holding a picture and biography of Tech Sgt. Jose Rodriguez, an instructor at the MacDill ALS, June 11, 2021, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Chief Bass visited the MacDill ALS to see the dedicated work the school puts into developing tomorrow’s leaders. (Courtesy photo from MacDill ALS)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 11:23 Photo ID: 7077833 VIRIN: 210611-G-F3325-1001 Resolution: 935x1438 Size: 508.78 KB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill Airman Leadership School nominated as AMC Airman Leadership School of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by SrA David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.