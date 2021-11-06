Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill Airman Leadership School nominated as AMC Airman Leadership School of the Year [Image 1 of 5]

    MacDill Airman Leadership School nominated as AMC Airman Leadership School of the Year

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman David McLoney 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Joanne Bass, middle, poses for a photo with U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Samantha Dougherty, MacDill Airman Leadership School (ALS) commandant, left, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shawna Wise, an instructor at the MacDill ALS, right, while holding a picture and biography of Tech Sgt. Jose Rodriguez, an instructor at the MacDill ALS, June 11, 2021, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Chief Bass visited the MacDill ALS to see the dedicated work the school puts into developing tomorrow’s leaders. (Courtesy photo from MacDill ALS)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 11:23
    Photo ID: 7077833
    VIRIN: 210611-G-F3325-1001
    Resolution: 935x1438
    Size: 508.78 KB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill Airman Leadership School nominated as AMC Airman Leadership School of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by SrA David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill Airman Leadership School nominated as AMC Airman Leadership School of the Year
    MacDill Airman Leadership School nominated as AMC Airman Leadership School of the Year
    MacDill Airman Leadership School nominated as AMC Airman Leadership School of the Year
    MacDill Airman Leadership School nominated as AMC Airman Leadership School of the Year
    MacDill Airman Leadership School nominated as AMC Airman Leadership School of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    AMC
    Joanne Bass
    AMC Airman Leadership School of the Year
    AMC ALS of the Year
    MacDill ALS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT