    MacDill Airman Leadership School nominated as AMC Airman Leadership School of the Year [Image 2 of 5]

    MacDill Airman Leadership School nominated as AMC Airman Leadership School of the Year

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman David McLoney 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The Airman Leadership School (ALS) commandant and instructors pose for a photo in the Chief Master Sgt. Aubert E. Dozier ALS on March 1, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The MacDill ALS team was recently nominated as the Air Mobility Command’s ALS of the Year and will compete against other major commands across the Air Force for ALS of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David D. McLoney)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 11:23
    Photo ID: 7077835
    VIRIN: 220301-F-GI539-1022
    Resolution: 4443x2957
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    This work, MacDill Airman Leadership School nominated as AMC Airman Leadership School of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by SrA David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    AMC
    Joanne Bass
    AMC Airman Leadership School of the Year
    AMC ALS of the Year
    MacDill ALS

