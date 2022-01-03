The Airman Leadership School (ALS) commandant and instructors pose for a photo in the Chief Master Sgt. Aubert E. Dozier ALS on March 1, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The MacDill ALS team was recently nominated as the Air Mobility Command’s ALS of the Year and will compete against other major commands across the Air Force for ALS of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David D. McLoney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 11:23 Photo ID: 7077835 VIRIN: 220301-F-GI539-1022 Resolution: 4443x2957 Size: 3.1 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill Airman Leadership School nominated as AMC Airman Leadership School of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by SrA David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.