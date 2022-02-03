A U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Aubert E. Dozier Airman Leadership School (ALS) coin is displayed on a plaque in the ALS auditorium at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 2, 2022. MacDill’s ALS was named in honor of Dozier, who was a senior enlisted advisor and was twice nominated for the position of Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force. Dozier served as the commandant for the school from 1983 to 1985. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David D. McLoney)

Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 MacDill Airman Leadership School nominated as AMC Airman Leadership School of the Year