An Airman from the 822nd Base Defense Squadron applies a tourniquet to a simulated injured Airman’s leg at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 15, 2022. Medical emergencies are an important element when training so the Base Defense Group is prepared in the event that an Airman is injured down-range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 11:24
|Photo ID:
|7077838
|VIRIN:
|220215-F-GO302-1020
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
This work, 822 BDS conduct night operations [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
822 BDS conduct night operations
