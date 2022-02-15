Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    822 BDS conduct night operations [Image 4 of 5]

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman from the 822nd Base Defense Squadron applies a tourniquet to a simulated injured Airman’s leg at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 15, 2022. Medical emergencies are an important element when training so the Base Defense Group is prepared in the event that an Airman is injured down-range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

