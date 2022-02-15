822 BDS conduct night operations

An Airman from the 822nd Base Defense Squadron fires simulated bullets while under attack at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 15, 2022. The 820 BDG focuses on sharpening Agile Combat Employment skills, such as small unit tactics in minimal visibility to evolve into a more light, lean and lethal force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

