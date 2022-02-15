822 BDS conduct night operations

Airmen from the 822nd Base Defense Squadron file out of an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft to set up a 360-degree security at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 15, 2022. Practicing their speed and agility while in the dark prepares Airmen for the different types of situations they might encounter down-range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

