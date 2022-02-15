822 BDS conduct night operations

An Airman from the 822nd Base Defense Squadron steps out of an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft to set up a 360-degree security at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 15, 2022. The 822 BDS trains at night with and without night vision goggles to adjust their eyes, train in low visibility, and expand their combative capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Rebeckah Medeiros)

