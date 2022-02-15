Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    822 BDS conduct night operations

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman from the 822nd Base Defense Squadron steps out of an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft to set up a 360-degree security at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 15, 2022. The 822 BDS trains at night with and without night vision goggles to adjust their eyes, train in low visibility, and expand their combative capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Rebeckah Medeiros)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 11:24
    Photo ID: 7077832
    VIRIN: 220215-F-GO302-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 822 BDS conduct night operations [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    base defense
    lethality
    agile
    93 AGOW

