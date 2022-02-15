822 BDS conduct night operations

The 822nd Base Defense Squadron conducted night operation training, Feb. 14-17, 2022, to expand combative capabilities and validate operational proficiency in contested environments. The 822 BDS, one of the four squadrons under the 820th Base Defense Group located at Moody Air Force Base, provides the U.S. Air Force a fully-integrated, multi-disciplined, self-sustaining base defense capability; from the initial seizure of an airfield to the arrival of follow-on forces. It’s critical that 820 BDG Airmen have the ability to secure an operational environment anytime, anywhere. The 820 BDG focuses on sharpening Agile Combat Employment skills, such as small unit tactics in minimal visibility to evolve into a more light, lean and lethal force. The training also included weapon utilization, objective acquisition and enemy encounters to simulate an authentic future-fight setting.

Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US