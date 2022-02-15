Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    822 BDS conduct night operations

    822 BDS conduct night operations

    Photo By Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros | An Airman from the 822nd Base Defense Squadron, lays in the prone position while...... read more read more

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Story by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    The 822nd Base Defense Squadron conducted night operation training, Feb. 14-17, 2022, to expand combative capabilities and validate operational proficiency in contested environments. The 822 BDS, one of the four squadrons under the 820th Base Defense Group located at Moody Air Force Base, provides the U.S. Air Force a fully-integrated, multi-disciplined, self-sustaining base defense capability; from the initial seizure of an airfield to the arrival of follow-on forces. It’s critical that 820 BDG Airmen have the ability to secure an operational environment anytime, anywhere. The 820 BDG focuses on sharpening Agile Combat Employment skills, such as small unit tactics in minimal visibility to evolve into a more light, lean and lethal force. The training also included weapon utilization, objective acquisition and enemy encounters to simulate an authentic future-fight setting.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 11:24
    Story ID: 415762
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 822 BDS conduct night operations, by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    822 BDS conduct night operations
    822 BDS conduct night operations
    822 BDS conduct night operations
    822 BDS conduct night operations
    822 BDS conduct night operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    base defense
    combat capabilities
    93 AGOW
    agile combat employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT