An Airman from the 822nd Base Defense Squadron, lays in the prone position while another approaches after conducting a perimeter security check at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 15, 2022. The importance of conducting perimeter checks is to ensure there hasn’t been a security breach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 11:24
|Photo ID:
|7077840
|VIRIN:
|220215-F-GO302-1021
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 822 BDS conduct night operations [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
822 BDS conduct night operations
LEAVE A COMMENT