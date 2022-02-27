Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22

Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston's Sgt. 1st Class Jean Monvilus inspects a vehicle from Army Prepositioned Stock-3 prior to issue to 25th Infantry Division for use during Salaknib 22. In coordination with the 402nd and 8TSC, Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston established an equipment configuration handling area in order to inspect, inventory and prepare the equipment for issue to the gaining tactical unit. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

