Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22 [Image 9 of 9]

    Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston's Sgt. 1st Class Jean Monvilus inspects a vehicle from Army Prepositioned Stock-3 prior to issue to 25th Infantry Division for use during Salaknib 22. In coordination with the 402nd and 8TSC, Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston established an equipment configuration handling area in order to inspect, inventory and prepare the equipment for issue to the gaining tactical unit. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 06:06
    Photo ID: 7077551
    VIRIN: 220227-A-DO523-973
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22 [Image 9 of 9], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22
    Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22
    Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22
    Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22
    Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22
    Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22
    Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22
    Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22
    Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Theater Sustainment
    APS3
    #ExerciseSK
    APS Afloat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT