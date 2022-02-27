Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22

A Soldier from 25th Infantry discusses the condition of a vehicle drawn from Army Prepositioned Stock-3, also known as APS Afloat, with 25th Infantry Division’s Deputy Commander-Support Col. Phillip C. Baker. The employment of APS Afloat during Salaknib exercises the Army’s strategic readiness capabilities and demonstrates its ability to rapidly project power in the Indo-Pacific theater during competition as well as during crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

