A Soldier from 25th Infantry discusses the condition of a vehicle drawn from Army Prepositioned Stock-3, also known as APS Afloat, with 25th Infantry Division’s Deputy Commander-Support Col. Phillip C. Baker. The employment of APS Afloat during Salaknib exercises the Army’s strategic readiness capabilities and demonstrates its ability to rapidly project power in the Indo-Pacific theater during competition as well as during crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 06:06
|Photo ID:
|7077548
|VIRIN:
|220227-A-DO523-848
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|SUBIC BAY, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22 [Image 9 of 9], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT