Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22

Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston's commander, Lt. Col. Christopher Manganaro briefs 25th Infantry Division’s Deputy Commander-Support Col. Phillip C. Baker on the equipment downloaded from Army Prepositioned Stock (APS3) Afloat in support of Salaknib 22. APS3 enables rapid power projection, enhances logistical support globally and sustains Soldiers as resources are shifted throughout the operational theater. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

Date Taken: 02.27.2022