Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22

Vehicles from Army Propositioned Stock-3, also known as APS Afloat, is staged at Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston’s equipment configuration handling area. Units from Army Sustainment Command executed a vessel download of APS Afloat in order to employ and maintain the APS equipment set forward in the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)
|02.27.2022
|03.04.2022 06:06
|7077549
|220227-A-DO523-887
|6240x4160
|3.47 MB
|SUBIC BAY, PH
|4
|1
