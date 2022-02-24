Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22

The U.S. Naval Ship Red Cloud sits anchored in Subic Bay, Philippines after the successful download of Army Prepositioned Stock-3, also known as APS Afloat. Units from the U.S. Army Sustainment Command executed a vessel download of APS Afloat in order to employ and maintain the APS equipment set forward in the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

