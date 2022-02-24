The U.S. Naval Ship Red Cloud sits anchored in Subic Bay, Philippines after the successful download of Army Prepositioned Stock-3, also known as APS Afloat. Units from the U.S. Army Sustainment Command executed a vessel download of APS Afloat in order to employ and maintain the APS equipment set forward in the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 06:06
|Photo ID:
|7077550
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-DO523-936
|Resolution:
|6153x3400
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|SUBIC BAY, PH
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22 [Image 9 of 9], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS
