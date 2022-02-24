Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22 [Image 8 of 9]

    Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    The U.S. Naval Ship Red Cloud sits anchored in Subic Bay, Philippines after the successful download of Army Prepositioned Stock-3, also known as APS Afloat. Units from the U.S. Army Sustainment Command executed a vessel download of APS Afloat in order to employ and maintain the APS equipment set forward in the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 06:06
    Photo ID: 7077550
    VIRIN: 220224-A-DO523-936
    Resolution: 6153x3400
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22 [Image 9 of 9], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Theater Sustainment
    APS3
    #ExerciseSK
    APS Afloat

