Soldiers draw equipment from APS Afloat for use in Salaknib 22

Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston's (AFSBn-CHS) commander, Lt. Col. Christopher Manganaro shows 25th Infantry Division’s Deputy Commander-Support Col. Phillip C. Baker how equipment downloaded from Army Prepositioned Stock (APS) Afloat is staged in order to facilitate a seamless issue 25th Infantry Division Soldiers for use during Salaknib 22. AFSBn-CHS is responsible for the readiness and accountability of APS Afloat to ensure full operation capability to respond quickly in support of combatant commanders’ requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

Date Taken: 02.27.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 Location: SUBIC BAY, PH